Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,248 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.96. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

