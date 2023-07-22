Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 158,564 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,564 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $65.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
