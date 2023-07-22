Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,718 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 92,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 118.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.38%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

