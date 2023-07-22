Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 218 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $399.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.79. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

