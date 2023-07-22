Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,202 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

