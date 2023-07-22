Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,323 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,422,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000.

Shares of QWLD opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

