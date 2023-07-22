Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

