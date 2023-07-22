Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,910 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

