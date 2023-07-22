Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 792 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

