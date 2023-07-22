Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 935 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $93.36 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

