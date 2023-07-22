Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

