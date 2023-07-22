Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 24.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 424.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 752.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

