Strs Ohio Acquires 10,600 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

