Strs Ohio Acquires 20,300 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 812.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

