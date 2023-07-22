Strs Ohio Acquires 7,312 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.21 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.