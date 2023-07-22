Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

