Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

