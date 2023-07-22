Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 12,823 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

