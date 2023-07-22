Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 20,600 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

THS stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

