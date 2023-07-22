Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

