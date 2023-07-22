Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

