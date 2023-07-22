Strs Ohio Grows Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in California Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in California Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 602,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in California Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $49.24 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

