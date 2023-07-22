Strs Ohio Grows Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,959. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DV stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 142.03 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

