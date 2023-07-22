Strs Ohio Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

