Strs Ohio Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 236.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

