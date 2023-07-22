Strs Ohio Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

StoneCo Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

