Strs Ohio Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. JMP Securities lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

