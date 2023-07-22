Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 400,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171,709 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 992,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

