Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IGT opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

