Strs Ohio Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $49.55 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.