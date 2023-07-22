Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

NYSE CALX opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

