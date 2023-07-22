Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DRH stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

