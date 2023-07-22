Strs Ohio Has $1.30 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of WWE opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

