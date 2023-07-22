Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

