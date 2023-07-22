Strs Ohio Invests $1.07 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

