Strs Ohio Invests $1.16 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 109.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Insider Activity

Masimo Stock Performance

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.