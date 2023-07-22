Strs Ohio Invests $1.26 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $68.66 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

