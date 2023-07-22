Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $288.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

