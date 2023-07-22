Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

