Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock worth $111,371,687. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.