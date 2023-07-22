Strs Ohio Purchases 1,365 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insider Activity

Celanese Stock Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

