Strs Ohio Purchases 200 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Plexus by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

