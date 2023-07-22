Strs Ohio Purchases 3,700 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 462.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

MDGL stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

