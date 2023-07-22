Strs Ohio Purchases 5,187 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,228,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 274,921 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 43.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,453 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $25.58 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

