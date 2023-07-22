Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 77,511 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

