Strs Ohio Raises Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CWT stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.