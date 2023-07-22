Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

