Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 250,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

