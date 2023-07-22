Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

