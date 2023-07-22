Strs Ohio Sells 11,072 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

